Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) PT Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $219.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 156,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 115,833 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 87,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.