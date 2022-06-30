China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global dropped their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.73 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 399.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

