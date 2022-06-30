Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 5,499 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $371.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

