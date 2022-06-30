Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

CHD opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

