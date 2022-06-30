CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Down to $17.55

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $16.94. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 57 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.99.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
