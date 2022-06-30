Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.88.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,546,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

