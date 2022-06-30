Citigroup Increases Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target to $41.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $66.77.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 12.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Autohome by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 159.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

