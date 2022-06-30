City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Up 5,900.0% in June

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 5,900.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CDEVY stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. City Developments has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.05.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

