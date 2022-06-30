Clarity Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $155.42 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

