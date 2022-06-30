Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,116 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Clarus were worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Clarus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

