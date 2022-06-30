Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by William Blair

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $307.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.89). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after buying an additional 1,720,670 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,141,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,525,000 after buying an additional 1,513,831 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after buying an additional 1,278,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

