Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $307.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

