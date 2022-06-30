Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $307.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
