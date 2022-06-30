Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,102 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.