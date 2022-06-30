Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

