Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT Lowered to $45.00 at DA Davidson

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $59,725,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after buying an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at about $17,791,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,462 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 122,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.