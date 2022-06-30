Comparing Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penumbra and Insulet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $747.59 million 6.56 $5.28 million ($0.17) -766.13 Insulet $1.10 billion 14.01 $16.80 million $0.63 352.29

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Penumbra. Penumbra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra -0.83% 1.97% 1.45% Insulet 3.91% 15.81% 3.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Penumbra and Insulet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 1 6 0 2.86 Insulet 0 2 8 0 2.80

Penumbra currently has a consensus price target of $264.43, indicating a potential upside of 103.02%. Insulet has a consensus price target of $290.36, indicating a potential upside of 30.83%. Given Penumbra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Penumbra is more favorable than Insulet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Insulet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insulet beats Penumbra on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive computer-based technologies and immersive therapeutics to promote health, motor function, and cognition under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

