Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CDAQW stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.