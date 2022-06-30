Concord Wealth Partners Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after buying an additional 941,891 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $75,931,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,046,000 after buying an additional 287,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $150.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. UBS Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,201,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,348 shares of company stock worth $65,489,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

