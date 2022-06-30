Concord Wealth Partners Has $273,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

