Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CL opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
