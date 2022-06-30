Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,144 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on F. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

