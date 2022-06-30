Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 13,544 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in WNS were worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in WNS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

