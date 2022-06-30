Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 15,307 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Balchem by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Balchem by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem stock opened at $127.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.66. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BCPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

