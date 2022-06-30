Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 24,804 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Omnicell by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $115.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

