Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 45,942 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,535 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Perficient were worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $1,468,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Perficient by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRFT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

