Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.