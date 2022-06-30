Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 3,419 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in RPM International were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in RPM International by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

