Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 36,553 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $20,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,631,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 295.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 137.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.93. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Stephens raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

