Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

NYSE UNP opened at $213.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

