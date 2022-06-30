Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $112.01 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

