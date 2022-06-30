Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $149.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average of $161.26. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

