Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.09.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $180.79 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.33 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

