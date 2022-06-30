Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $256.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.21.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

