Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $11.20 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $82.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

