Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $11.30 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 77.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 57,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $110.54 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average of $129.63.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.