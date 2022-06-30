Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,441,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 58.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 86.3% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Broadcom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $490.41 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $552.26 and its 200-day moving average is $585.67. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

