Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $12.30 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $156.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.20.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.56.

EastGroup Properties Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.