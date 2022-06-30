Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $12.93 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.43 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

