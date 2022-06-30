Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 534.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $1,199,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 10.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $300.65 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $295.59 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

