Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,469 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $247.05 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

