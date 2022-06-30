Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $15.47 Million Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,567 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. abrdn plc lifted its stake in TechTarget by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,610,000 after buying an additional 465,417 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after buying an additional 180,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TechTarget by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 142,094 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 310,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 137,258 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,377,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $111.44.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

