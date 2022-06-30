Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $16.43 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,582 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Progyny were worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $545,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Progyny by 21.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 59.0% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Progyny by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,091. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

