Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $16.43 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,582 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Progyny were worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $545,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Progyny by 21.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 59.0% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Progyny by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.
In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,091. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
