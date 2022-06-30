Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $22.32 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

