Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Summit Materials by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,189,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,881,000 after acquiring an additional 174,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,978,000 after acquiring an additional 62,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

NYSE:SUM opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.