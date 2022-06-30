Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,358 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average is $182.21.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.21.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.