Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 21,599 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 654,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 219,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.92 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

