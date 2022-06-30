Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 29,917 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after buying an additional 197,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,610,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 858,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,760,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

POWI stock opened at $75.41 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,747 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

