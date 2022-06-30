Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $6,200,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Nestlé by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 13.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $117.36 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of research firms have commented on NSRGY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.19) to €51.00 ($54.26) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.83.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

