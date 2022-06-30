Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $6,200,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Nestlé by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 13.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $117.36 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.