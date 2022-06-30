Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $222.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.22. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

