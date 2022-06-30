Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 575 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 92.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $241.07 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.11.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

